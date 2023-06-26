Police arrest criminal gang member with firearm in Lagos

By Moses Omorogieva

The Police Command in Lagos State, says it has arrested a suspected criminal gang member who was on his way for an operation, and recovered firearms from him.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

Hundeyin explained that the command’s anti-crime patrol team was on a stop-and-search operation on Sunday, when they intercepted the gang’s Toyota Corolla vehicle, with Reg. No. GGE 124 HF at about 5:40 a.m. along the Fadeyi /Jibowu Bus Stop.

“Immediately they sighted the police, the occupants ran out from their vehicle and took to their heels, and the driver was arrested.

“Upon searching the vehicle, a locally made pistol, one live cartridge, a black face mask and two black hand gloves were recovered from him,” he said.

The spokesperson said that investigation was ongoing, while efforts to arrest those at large wer being intensified. (NAN)

