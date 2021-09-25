Police arrest creditor for tying debtor to stake over N4.6m debt

September 25, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Crime & Police, News, Project 0



The police in Lagos said they have arrested a creditor, simply identified as Oluchi (a.k.a PACA), for allegedly tying his alleged debtor, Alozie Reuben, a stake over a N4.6 million debt.

The spokesman police command, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, confirmed the arrest on Saturday in a statement.

He said suspect allegedly tied the victim a stick with ropes at No. 29, Abeokuta Street, Ebute Metta, Lagos, between 22nd and 23 Sept., 2021 before he was rescued by police officers attached the Denton Police Station.

Ajisebutu said the arrest was made possible following a complaint lodged at the station by the victim’s wife, Mrs Angela Reuben.

According the police image maker, the victim’s wife reported that her husband was deprived of his liberty by the suspect who held him hostage.

The spokesman said suspect confessed the crime, claiming have resorted self-help after several to recover his money from the victim failed.

He said that Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu had directed suspect be transferred the command’s Tactical Team for diligent investigation and prosecution.

“The commissioner warned people against the into their own hands. They should take legal actions seek justice,” he quoted the CP as saying. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,