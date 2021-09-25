Police arrest creditor for tying debtor to stake over N4.6m debt

The police in Lagos said they have arrested a creditor, simply identified as Oluchi (a.k.a PACA), for allegedly tying his alleged debtor, Alozie Reuben, to a stake over a N4.6 million debt.

The spokesman for the police command, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, confirmed the arrest on Saturday in a statement.

He said that the suspect allegedly tied the victim to a stick with ropes at No. 29, Abeokuta Street, Ebute Metta, Lagos, between 22nd and 23 Sept., 2021 before he was rescued by police officers attached to the Denton Police Station.

Ajisebutu said the arrest was made possible following a complaint lodged at the station by the victim’s wife, Mrs Angela Reuben.

According to the police image maker, the victim’s wife reported that her husband was deprived of his liberty by the suspect who held him hostage.

The spokesman said that the suspect confessed to the crime, claiming to have resorted to self-help after several efforts to recover his money from the victim failed.

He said that Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu had directed that the suspect be transferred to the command’s Tactical Team for diligent investigation and prosecution.

“The commissioner warned people against taking the law into their own hands. They should take legal actions to seek justice,” he quoted the CP as saying. (NAN)

