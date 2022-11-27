Police arrest couple for abusing 14-year-old daughter

By Sheji Halima

A Bosnian husband and wife have been arrested in Rome, Italy, on suspicion of physically abusing and enslaving their 14-year-old daughter, forcing her to beg outside a supermarket.

The police in the Italian capital reported on Sunday.

The police said that the girl had also been offered in marriage to a man she did not know in exchange for money.

According to the police report, the girl had been subjected to beating, deprived of food and verbally abused.

The father, aged 41, is being held in custody, while his wife, aged 36, is under house arrest.

The girl went to a police station in October to report the abuse. In tears, she revealed that she had been subjected to the abuse for years. She was immediately placed under care.(dpa/NAN)