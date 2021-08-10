Police arrest college staff member for allegedly raping student

The Police in Ogun on Tuesday said it had arrested a man,Olawale Jamiu, an administrative staff member with the College Health in Ilese-Ijebu raping a student.

The ’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, stated  this in a statement he  made available to newsmen in Ota,Ogun.

Oyeyemi said the  men Ogun State police arrested Jamiu, for having unlawful carnal knowledge a student the college (name withheld).

“The 39-year-old-randy college staff was arrested following a report lodged at Ilese ijebu Divisional Headquarters by the management the college.

“They reported the victim was raped when she went to collect her school file from the office of the .

 “On getting to his office, the dragged the victim into the file room and forcefully had sex with her.”

The PPRO said that the victim reported the incident to her guardian who in turn reported it  to the authorities of the school.

Oyeyemi said that after the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of  Ilese Division, CSP Amuda Ajibola, quickly sent his detectives to the college where the was  arrested.

 He said that during interrogation, the suspect who initially denied the allegation was dumbfounded when confronted with the apologetic message he sent to the victim after his devilish act.

The victim had been to the  state hospital, Ijebu Ode, for medical treatment.

The statement said that  the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun,  had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to  the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and diligent prosecution. (NAN)

