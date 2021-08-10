Police arrest college staff member for allegedly raping student

The Police Command in Ogun on Tuesday said that it had arrested a man,Olawale Jamiu, an administrative staff member with the College of Health Technology in Ilese-Ijebu for allegedly raping a student.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, stated this in a statement he made available to newsmen in Ota,Ogun.

Oyeyemi said that the men of Ogun State police arrested Jamiu, for having unlawful carnal knowledge of a student of the college (name withheld).

“The 39-year-old-randy college staff was arrested following a report lodged at Ilese ijebu Divisional Headquarters by the management of the college.

“They reported that the victim was raped when she went to collect her school file from the office of the suspect.

“On getting to his office, the suspect dragged the victim into the file room and forcefully had sex with her.”

The PPRO said that the victim reported the incident to her guardian who in turn reported it to the authorities of the school.

Oyeyemi said that after the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ilese Division, CSP Amuda Ajibola, quickly sent his detectives to the college where the suspect was arrested.

He said that during interrogation, the suspect who initially denied the allegation was dumbfounded when confronted with the apologetic message he sent to the victim after his devilish act.

The victim had been taken to the state hospital, Ijebu Ode, for medical treatment.

The statement said that the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Ajogun, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and diligent prosecution. (NAN)

