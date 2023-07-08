Police arrest Bauchi housewife for allegedly stabbing husband to death 

By Ahmed Kaigama

Police Command Bauchi, has arrested 21 years old housewife, Maimunatu Sulaiman for allegedly stabbing her husband to death at Kofar Dumi, a suburb of Bauchi metropolis.

The acting Spokesman of the Command, ASP Aminu Ahmed, stated this in a statement made available to Newsmen on Friday in Bauchi.

He said the housewife allegedly stabbed her husband with the intention of killing him following an altercation that ensued between them.

“On receiving the information, Police operatives, led by the Divisional Police Officer, Township Police Division, acted immediately by rushing to the scene of the crime at the address.

“They took both the victim and the suspect to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi for medical attention.

“Consequently, reports obtained from medical doctors confirmed that the victim died as a result of an injury inflicted on his chest, while the suspect sustained minor bruises on her stomach,” Ahmed said.

He added that preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect (Maimuna Suleiman) stabbed her husband, Aliyu Mohammad at the same address on the 5th of July, 20223 at about 1800 hrs in their matrimonial home.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to having committed the crime,” the statement said.

ASP Ahmed said the Commissioner of Police, Auwal Mohammad, directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for investigation to further unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the victim.

“Investigation continues, and the suspect will be charged to court upon completion.” the statement said.(NAN)

