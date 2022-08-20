Police arrest bandit, recover 2 rifles in Kaduna

By Mohammed Tijjani

Police personnel of Operation Restore Peace on Thursday arrested a suspected bandit and recovered one AK47 and an AK49 rifle loaded with ammunition in Kaduna State.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Kaduna State Cammand, DSP Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued on Saturday in Kadu.

Jalige said the operatives on Aug, at about 11:50 hours, acting on credible intelligence, dislodged an identified kidnappers den at Galadimawa forest of Giwa Local Government Area.

According to him, the operatives met fierce stiff resistance from the banndits, who later succumbed to the professional fire power of the operatives.

He said that the bandits scampered deeper into the forest with varying degrees of bullet injuries.

“However, the brave operatives succeeded in arresting one of the bandits with AK 47/49 rifles and five rounds of live 7.62 X 39mm ammunition.

“Other items recovered include three Tecno phone handsets and a torchlight.

“The suspect is currently undergoing thorough investigation as the operatives are still on aggressive pursuit of his criminal cohorts,” he said.

Jalige said that the Commissioner of Police Kaduna, Mr Yekini Ayoku, commend the gallantry exhibited by the officers who carried out in the operation.

He pledged to deepen the existing robust synergy and collaborative engagement among security forces in the state.

The command spokesman said that the police will remain resolute and focused on “exterminating enemies of our collective security.”

Ayoku urged law abiding citizens and residents of the state to be vigilant and promptly report all suspicious characters to security agencies.

He assured resident of confidentiality of all sources of information.(NAN).

