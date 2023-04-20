Police arrest, arraign 26 suspects allegedly involved in cult-related activities in Enugu

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Police Command in Enugu State has arrested and arraigned 26 suspects allegedly involved in cult-related activities within Enugu State.

The suspects, who are between the ages of 18 and 40, were arrested at different locations in the state by police operatives of the Command’s Anti-Cultism Squad.

This is contained in a statement issued by the state’s Police Public Relations Officers, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, in Enugu on Thursday.

Ndukwe said that the suspects, all linked to the crime, confessed to being members of Supreme Vikings and Black Axe Confraternities that were respectively involved in a cult war in the state.

According to him, their arrest followed the reported cases of secret cult-induced attacks and acts of murder in some parts of Enugu State.

‘The state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Ammani, has earlier ordered Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers to use all the operational and intelligence resources at their disposal to further clamp down on the criminal elements and bring them to justice.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that some members of Black Axe confraternity, on March 29 at about 2230hrs, conspired, shot and injured a member of Supreme Vikings confraternity in the arm at Emene, Enugu.

“On receipt of the information, members of Supreme Vikings confraternity, in solidarity with their injured member, conspired and declared war against members of Black Axe confraternity.

“This led to some armed attacks between the secret cult groups in different parts of Enugu metropolis, Agbani and Nsukka areas of the state.

“The investigations further revealed that the attacks have led to the murder of a yet-to-be ascertained number of individuals on different dates and times in the mentioned locations,” he said.

The police spokesman said that the suspects were today, April 20, arraigned in court and remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Custodial Centre.

He said that frantic operational and investigative efforts are on course to apprehend and bring other perpetrators of the act to book.

“The Commissioner has urged parents, guardians, community and religious leaders in the state to caution and dissuade their children, wards, or subjects from partaking in secret cultism and its related criminal activities.

“The police will not relent, in line with extant laws, to deal decisively with anyone apprehended,” he said.

He further enjoined the residents to continue to support the police, by promptly reporting criminal suspects and their activities, including those of secret-cult groups, to the nearest police station.

“The residents should call the Command’s Emergency Hotlines on 08032003702, 08075380883, 08086671202 or 08098880172. They can also send emails to [email protected],” he added. (NAN)