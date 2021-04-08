Police arrest alleged trans-border car snatchers, others in Oyo

The Police Command in Oyo State has arrested five alleged armed robbery trans-border car snatchers, six ritualists and 45 others for ranging from murder to arson and defilement.

The Police  Commissioner in the state,  Ngozi Onadeko made the disclosure on while briefing newsmen on the achievements of the command at headquarters in Eleyele, .

Onadeko said the suspects confessed to have moved robbed cars across Nigeria’s border to Burkina Faso, where they were sold to unsuspecting buyers.

She said the car snatchers had received and moved no fewer than seven robbed cars to the said neighboring .

The commissioner said the items recovered from the suspects include a Toyota Corolla car with Reg. No. KTU 453 GE, locally made guns and 18 live cartridges.

” On 29th March, 2021 at about 2130hrs, one Mr Adegbite Oluwasegun was attacked at Arulogun Area, Ojoo, and dispossessed of his Toyota Corolla car with Reg. No. Lagos KTU 453 GE and some other valuable items  at gun point by some members of alleged notorious trans-border armed robbers.

“Sequel to the receipt of this at the Unit Office, , a team of police operatives attached to the unit led by CSP Olusola Aremu swung into action.

“In the process of their discreet investigation, members of the dreaded trans-border armed robbery syndicate were arrested.

” The Toyota Corolla car belonging to the victim was equally recovered from the suspects.

“The confessional statements of the armed robbers later led to the of their criminal receivers,” Onadeko said.

The commissioner said the suspects, upon interrogation, confessed to the crime and that they were members of armed robbery gang terrorising Ikolaba, Arogun and other areas in Ibadan metropolis.

Also, the police paraded money ritualists in possession of human parts such as heart, flesh and dried bones.

The suspects were said to have approached one Alfa,  now at large, that assisted them in getting the human parts at the rate of N10,000.

Onadeko said the incident happened on March 18 at Saki town, Oyo State.

She said that men of Federal Highway Patrol team, who were on Stop and Search duty at Forest area along Igbeti/Igboho road on March 19, apprehended the suspects and found them in possession of the human parts.

Onadeko said that investigation was still in progress and the suspects  would be charged to court after it was concluded.

reports that 31 miscreants terrorising different locations Ibadan metropolis and attacking innocent citizens, disposing them of their personal belongings, were also paraded. ()

