Police arrest alleged notorious kidnap leader in Rivers

By Desmond Ejibas

The Police Command in Rivers has announced the arrest of Nwile Bete, 30, a suspected kidnap kingpin during an operation in Port Harcourt.

The operation also led to the rescue of a 10-year-old boy allegedly abducted by the suspect.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, disclosed the development in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Friday.

She said that Bete allegedly kidnapped the boy on Nov. 25 and demanded a ransom of N5m for his release.

“After the minor was abducted, his mother reported the incident to the police, prompting the Anti-Kidnapping Unit to take swift action,” Iringe-Koko said.

She explained that officers, acting on credible intelligence, tracked Bete to Rumuekeni School Road in Rumuekeni Town, Port Harcourt, where he was apprehended.

“While in custody, Bete confessed to the crime and subsequently led operatives to Sogho village in Khana area, where the boy was rescued unharmed.

“The victim has since been debriefed and reunited with his family, while the suspect remains in custody,” she added.

Iringe-Koko confirmed that investigations are ongoing to apprehend the other members of Bete’s gang who are currently at large.

She assured that the suspect would face charges in court upon conclusion of the investigation.

“This arrest is a significant breakthrough and part of the police command’s broader strategy to tackle crime and criminal activities in Rivers state,” she said. (NAN) (