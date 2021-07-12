Police arrest alleged mastermind of Haiti president’s murder

Haiti’s national police Sunday announced the arrest of the suspected mastermind in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

A Haitian doctor living in the U.S. state of Florida was arrested, police chief Leon Charles said at a news .

The suspected killers called him after the attack and evidence was found in his flat, Charles said.

The 63-year-old doctor recently arrived in Haiti a private plane to seize the , said.

allegedly hired Colombian mercenaries through a private Venezuelan firm based in Florida.

The doctor is the third U.S. resident of Haitian origin – and the 21st person overall – to be detained as a suspect in the case.

The other two also reportedly lived in Florida.

The U.S. state is some 1,000 kilometres away from Haiti.

Police have said 26 Colombian mercenaries were involved in the overall, three were killed, 18 suspects were in detention and police were seeking the remaining five.

High-ranking U.S. officials who are expected to help with the investigation met with Charles Sunday.

Moise, 53, was shot dead at his residence in -au-Prince in the early hours of Wednesday. His wife Martine was seriously injured and taken to Florida for .

The reasons for the attack remain unclear.

Moise, in office since 2017, was extremely unpopular.

was accused of corruption, links to brutal gangs and autocratic tendencies.

The impoverished Caribbean nation was already gripped by a power .

Two men have declared themselves interim prime minister, and the Senate elected its leader Joseph Lambert to succeed Moise as president on an interim basis on Friday.

Lambert supports Ariel Henry as prime minister. Henry had been appointed as premier by Moise on Monday but interim prime minister Claude Joseph has been in charge of the government since the .

and legislative elections in the country are scheduled for September. (dpa/NAN)

