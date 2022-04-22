Police arrest alleged bomb manufacturer in Imo

The Police Command in Imo has arrested a suspected member of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), one Simeon Onigbo, aged 50; alleged to be manufacturing bombs for the group.

Mr Mike Abattam, the Police spokesperson, said this in a statement he signed on behalf of the Commissioner of Police (CP) Mohammed Barde on Friday.

Abbatam quoted Barde to have said that the suspect had since confessed to the crime and promised to reveal the hideouts of the terror group.

Thd statement alleged that Onigbo used to produce locally-made bombs used in attacking police divisions and other government facilities in Imo.

The spokesman also quoted the CP as saying that on April 20, the command received credible intelligence on the hideout where some alleged ESN members were manufacturing Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) used in attacking police stations and government facilities in the state.

He said that the police operatives immediately mobilised to the hideout, located at Uba Umuaka in Njaba LGA of Imo and raided the camp.

“In the course of the raid, one Simeon Onigbo, aged 50, was arrested. The suspect admitted being the manufacturer of most of the ( IEDs) used in attacking police stations in and outside the state.

“On searching the hideout, items recovered include one IED, 58 pieces of Cannon Steel Pipe, two Chisels, one Monday Hammer, one bag of Potassium Nitrate and substances suspected to be sulphur weighing 30 pounds.

“Other items are: dry Sand weighing 40 pounds and red sand weighing 10 pounds, gun powder weighing 30 pounds, spa half bag of charcoal, 30 pieces of Electronic Motorcycle Batteries and Seven Lengths of eight millimeters iron rods,” he said.

The CP said that the Command’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit (EOD) had taken over the recovered bomb for technical analysis and detonation.

He said that investigation was ongoing, adding that the suspect had made useful statement and also mentioned members of his gangs outside the state who patronise him. (NAN)

