Police arrest abductor of Oyo APC Chieftain’s wife

The Police Command in Oyo State says it has arested the alleged kidnapper of the wife of an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in the state, Mrs Juliet Salawu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspected kidnapper was among the suspects presented on Monday at the Police Command Headquarters in Eleyele, Ibadan.

Other suspects were also presented by the command for various offences ranging from kidnapping, car theft and armed robbery, among others.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mrs Ngozi Onadeko, said the arrests were achieved through the command’s purpose-driven intelligence and the gallanry of the officers.

Onadeko said that the command had waged war against any form of criminality in the state through sophisticated mechanisms and the deployment of more arms and ammunitions.

She,however, warned criminally minded individuals to leave Oyo State or face the unpalatable consequences.

Onadeko urged the people of the state not to relent in providing useful information that would assist the command in further nipping crimes in the bud.

In an interview with one of the suspected kidnappers, he said that they did it to have money.

He said that they collected over N3 million as ransom from the relatives of the victim before releasing her after eight days in captivity.

NAN reports that exhibits recovered from the suspects included two motorcycles, three vehicles, charms, mobile phones, jewellery, an axe and a machete, among others.(NAN)

