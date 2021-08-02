Police arrest abductor of Oyo APC Chieftain’s wife

The Police Command Oyo says has arested the alleged kidnapper of the wife of an All Congress (APC) chieftain the , Mrs Juliet Salawu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the suspected kidnapper was among the suspects presented on Monday at the Police Command Headquarters Eleyele, Ibadan.

Other suspects were also presented by the command for  various offences ranging from kidnapping, car theft and armed robbery, among others.

The Commissioner of Police in the , Mrs Ngozi Onadeko, said the arrests were achieved through the command’s purpose-driven intelligence and the  gallanry of the officers.

Onadeko said the command had waged war against any form of criminality in the state through sophisticated mechanisms and the of more arms and  ammunitions.

She,however, warned criminally minded individuals to leave Oyo State or face the unpalatable consequences.

Onadeko urged the people of the state not to relent in providing useful information would assist the command in further nipping crimes in the bud.

In an interview with of the suspected kidnappers, he said that they did to have money.

He said that they collected over N3 million as from the relatives of the before releasing her after eight days in captivity.

NAN reports that exhibits recovered from the suspects included two motorcycles, three vehicles, charms, mobile phones, jewellery, an axe and a machete, among others.(NAN)

