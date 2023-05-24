Police arrest 96 suspected criminals in Kano

By Ramatu Garba

The Police Command in Kano State said it had arrested 96 suspected criminals in different parts of the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Usaini-Gumel, made stated this while addressing newsmen on Wednesday in Kano.

Usaini-Gumel said the suspects were arrested in order to pave way for a hitch-free transition in the state.

He said those arrested included 52 phone robbery suspect, six illicit drug users and dealers as well as 38 others for alleged kidnapping, armed robbery, thugery (Yan Daba) and theft.

The commissioner said that exhibits recovered from the suspects included 71 mobile phones, 150 weapons such as 3 Locally Made Guns, some deadly fabricated weapons among others.

He said that 20 cartons of Codeine Syrup, 45 parcels, 303 wraps of dried Leaves suspected to be cannabis were also recovered from the suspects.

“We also recovered 30 Pieces of Diazepam and 30 pieces of Suck and Die, four Motor Vehicles, two tricycles, six motorcycles and 28 peg-irons symbol in cemetery for grave identification among others from the suspects, ” he said.

He said that the command had introduced sensitive security measures, to ensure the arrest and prosecution of any person or group of persons undermining the peaceful coexistence of residents.

“We have intensified our drive for policing and other relevant engagements with concerted intelligence-led operations, round-the-clock visibility patrols, synergising with the military and other sister security agencies,” he also said.

He commended residents of the state for their prayers, support, and encouragement, and further appealed to them to do more and remain law-abiding and be security conscious at all times.

“Our Emergency contact numbers remain 08032419754, 08123821575, and 09029292926″ Usaini-Gumel,” said. (NAN)