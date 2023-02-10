Police arrest 93 suspects for alledged thuggery in Kano State

By Ramatu Garba

The Police Command in Kano says it has arrested 93 suspects for alledged thuggery during electioneering campaign in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Mamman Dauda stated this in a statement by the Spokesman of the command, SP Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa, on Friday in Kano.

The statement quoted the Commissioner as saying that the measure was in line with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali-Baba, aimed at ensuring peaceful election processes in the country.

He said that operatives of the command arrested 53 suspects on Feb. 9, in an operation conducted during a political activity at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.

The coomand, he said, recovered two locally made guns, 32 knives, one axe, two catapults and bunch of charms, during the operation.

The Commissioner added that command also apprehended 40 suspects for alledged thuggery in the past one week across the state.

Dauda said: “Another clearance operation conducted by a team of Operation Restore Peace led by CSP Bashir Gwadabe, Officer in Charge of Anti-Daba Squad led to the arrest of the suspected thugs.

“The items recovered included 62 parcels of Cannabis, 60 bottles of Codiene syrup, 28 knives, four motorcycles and three sewing machines”.

He said the suspects would soon be charged to court.

The CP said that prior to the clearance operations, the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) met and appraised the level of preparedness ahead of the forthcoming general election.

He said that effective security machineries had been evolved to ensure free, fair, credible, transparent and successful general election in the state.

While commending security agencies, media and the people of the state for their supports, Dauda reitrated commitment of the command to protect lives and property. (NAN)