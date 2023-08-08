Police arrest 9,180 suspects over banditry, other criminal offences

By Monday Ijeh

The Police on Tuesday, said they arrested 9,180 suspects over banditry, armed robbery, kidnapping, homicide, possession of prohibited firearm, rape, cultism and other criminal offences in two months.

The Inspector General of Police (IG) Mr Olukayode Egbetokun said this in Abuja at a meeting with Strategic Police Managers, consisting of officers from the rank of Commissioner of Police and above.

He said 986 of the suspects were arrested over armed robbery, 377, kidnapping and banditry, 848, homicide, 297, possession of prohibited firearms, 517, rape, defilement and other sexual offences, 874, cultistism and 5,281 other criminal offences.

The I-G said a total of 520 firearms of various calibers, including AK47 and other assault rifles, 4,043 assorted ammunition and 264 stolen vehicles were recovered from the suspects.

He said 363 kidnap victims were rescued unhurt and reunited with their families within the period under review.

Egbetokun said the arrests and recoveries followed series of covert and overt operations targeted at smashing criminal gangs terrorising communities in the country.

He said the police would not leave any stone unturned in suppressing and decimating criminality and heinous activities of non-state actors in the country.

The I-G commended police personnel across the country for the professional manner they conducted themselves in the recent protest by citizens and organised labour, such that no single casualty was recorded.

“I commend Nigerian citizens and the labour leaders for also conducting themselves in the most peaceful manner.

“Indeed, the overall conduct of Police officers in the management of the protest should henceforth be adopted as a template for operational control of protests across the country.

“In this vein, Commissioners of Police are hereby directed to establish direct liaison and work with Labour Unions and Civil Society Organizations.

“The idea is to ensure that Labour related protests, rallies and similar public activities are peaceful and without incidents,” he said. (NAN)

