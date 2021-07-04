Police arrest 9 suspects for armed robbery in Jigawa

The police command in Jigawa has arrested nine armed robbery suspects believed to have been terrorising in Gumel Area (LGA) of the state.


ASP Shiisu Lawan, for the command, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Sunday that the suspects were arrested on June 30.


Lawan said four of the suspects(names withheld), were arrested after attacking one Naja’atu, a housewife, with cutlass on June 15, about 2:40 a.m.


“On June 15, at 8 a.m., one Nazifi Abdulhamid of plantation Gagarawa Tasha, reported the incident to the police that on same date about 2:40 a.m, the four suspects trespassed into his compound and attacked them with sticks and cutlass.


“His wife, Naja,atu Lawan aged 23, raised alarm and as a result they (suspects) used a cutlass on her right leg where she sustained fracture.


“The scene visited by police where a stick and a belt were and the victim rushed to the Gumel where she admitted,” he said.


He said on the same day, two persons, Murtala Haruna and Kabiru Ibrahim, all of the same address, reported to the police that their cellphones were snatched by the suspects.


Lawan added that two weeks later, the four suspects were arrested in connection with the offence, adding that after interrogated, they confessed to the crime.


According to , five others were arrested for allegedly receiving the stolen property.


Lawan said that three cellphones and the sum of N20,250 were from the suspects.
The said that the cases were still investigated. (NAN)

