Police arrest 85 suspects for alleged criminal activities in Borno

The Borno Police Command said it arrested 85 suspects for alleged rape, homicide, armed robbery and other criminal activities in the state between Oct. 1, and Dec. 31, 2023.



The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Daso Nahum, who disclosed this in a statement in Maiduguri on Thursday, said the command recorded 49 cases and got 27 suspects convicted.

Nahum said that 14 cases were under investigation while 31 others were charged to court.

He said that four of the suspects were arrested on Dec. 31, 2023 by the Joint Anti-vice Unit, for alleged criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, possession of dangerous weapons as well as Indian Hemp.

The PPRO explained that the exhibits recovered from the suspects included dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp, one sword, two pots used for inhaling an intoxicant locally called shisha, one stick and five mobile phones.

He said that the suspects were under investigation for diligent prosecution under the Borno State Penal Code Law and other matters connected therewith Law 2023.

“On the 28th Dec. 2023 at about 0948hrs, operatives of State Intelligence Bureau (SIB), acting on credible information, apprehended one Fatima Abatcha aka Bintu of Shehuri South Maiduguri, who had earlier been declared wanted for serial offences of theft of mobile phones.

“During the course of investigation, she revealed her accomplice, one Mohammed Isa, from Babban Layi area of the Metropolis.

“The modus operandi of the syndicate is visiting residential houses as house help and stealing mobile phones of the unsuspected house owner,” he said.

He said: “One Techno LC6 phone was recovered as exhibit while the case is still under investigation to arrest the receivers and will be prosecuted.

“On Dec. 31, 2023, one Abubakar Modu, keke NAPEP driver, 23, reported to GRA Police Station Maiduguri that he was riding his tricycle looking for passengers, when one unknown person boarded his tricycle (NAPEP) at Circular Road Junction.

“The person told him that he has some properties at Old GRA Calabar Street to pick up, on reaching the place he saw the properties by the road side, including Elepaq generator, one tiger generator, air conditioner, and one fridge compressor.

“All items were conveyed in the tricycle, heading to Bulabulin byepass area, but the Keke driver who suspected the items to have been stolen, stopped his tricycle at Nursing Home Hospital Damboa Road, and raised an alarm to security men at the gate.

“The suspect took to flight and abandoned the stolen properties. The case is still under investigation to arrest the fleeing suspect.

In the same vein, the command’s operatives on FOB Biu, in collaboration with that of Biu Division, hunters of Miringa village, arrested one Shuaibu Saleh of Berum village Biu LGA in possession of locally made pistol.

“The suspect confessed to having acquired a locally made pistol from one Abubakarof Kalimbo village, Babbangida LGA of Yobe; efforts are on-going to arrest Abubakar,” he said.

According to him, the command also arrested 8 suspected Malian gang members during the Christmas and new year festive season.

Nahum said that the arrest was made during a raid on suspected criminal hideouts in Mairi, Fori, Tashan Bama and Gwange.

According to him, the case is under investigation and the suspects will be prosecuted. (NAN)

By: Hamza Suleiman

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

