The Police say no fewer than 84 suspects have been arrested for illegal manufacturing and distribution of vehicle number plates, kidnapping, banditry, robbery and homicide related cases.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Mr Frank Mba announced this at a news briefing in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said some of the suspects were arrested for alleged gun running, illicit possession of weapons, unlawful possession of firearms and other offences.

Mba said the suspects, including three females were arrested in different parts of the country in April and May.

He said the arrests were major achievements recorded by the police key operational and investigative units, the Intelligence Response Team and the Special Tactical Squad

He also said that the achievements had nothing to do with other landmark investigative and operational breakthroughs at the various zones and state commands across the country.

He said that 45 assorted firearms, consisting of one GPMG riffle, 17 AK-47 riffles, 20 locally fabricated AK-47 riffles, two pump actions and three single barrel guns were recovered from the suspects.

Mba noted that other exhibits recovered from the suspects were 9,899 live ammunition, consisting largely of AK-47 and GPMG live ammunition.

He said kidnap syndicates operating between the borders of Sokoto State and Republic of Niger were among the suspects.

Mba said the suspects had carried out several operations on both sides of the border.

He said that check revealed that the leader was also a convict from the Republic of Niger.

Mba said that two suspects, including a student of the University of Jos, were arrested over culpable homicide.

He said that three suspects were arrested for manufacturing and distribution of illegal vehicle number plates.

Mba said all the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of investigation.(NAN)

