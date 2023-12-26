Police arrest 8 suspects over murder of Enugu traditional ruler

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Kanayo Uzuegbu, says eight suspects have been arrested in connection to Sunday’s murder of a traditional ruler in the state.

The traditional ruler of Akutara, Mr Patrick Ezugwu, in Adani Autonomous Community, Uzo Uwani Council Area, was killed at about 9pm on Sunday by some armed hoodlums.

The Commissioner of Police, who visited the community on Monday, said those found culpable would be prosecuted.

Uzuegbu said the visit was to assess the situation in continuation of the investigation.

“The Governor of Enugu State said I should relocate to this local government and ensure that all those responsible for this unfortunate act are apprehended in line with the state’s zero tolerance for crime.

“Immediately the news got to me, I dispatched my men from the Criminal Investigation Department and the Area Command, led by the Area Commander, to visit here and ensure that all those involved are arrested.

“Because no incident like this should happen without severe consequences.

“I want to disclose that so far, we have made arrest of eight prime suspects and we will continue to trail the remaining criminal masterminds of this murder.

“We must get to the root of this matter by unraveling all those behind the killing,” he added.

The Commissioner of Police also assured the community that the state governor was deeply concerned about the incident.

“These criminals will never go unpunished,” Uzuegbu further assured members of the community.

Similarly, the Chairman of the local government area, Mr Chukwudi Nnadozie, condoled the family of the deceased, and assured that justice will be done.

“The governor personally reached out to me about the deployment of local intelligence to uncover those behind this, because he said all those culpable must face the wrath of the law.

“The CP also called me about the development, and promised to be here. I want to appreciate the security agencies for their efforts,” he said.

Responding, the President-General of the community, Chief S.N Utazi, said his people were impressed by the swift response of the state government and security agencies immediately after the incident.

He said nobody anticipated such heinous crime as the community had been at peace in recent times.

He called on the police to continue manhunt for the remaining suspects and ensure proper punishment for them.

The community’s Prime Minister, Dr Obinna Ayogu, said they were dumfounded by the murder of the royal father whom he described as a peaceful man.

Ayogu also lauded the state government and security agencies for their prompt response and the positive steps taken so far to apprehend all the perpetrators. (NAN)

By Alex Enebeli

