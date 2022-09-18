Police arrest 8 suspected suppliers of ammunition, motorcycles to bandits in Zamfara 

By Ishaq Zaki

The Police Command in Zamfara has arrested eight people suspected to be supplying ammunition, military uniforms, motorcycles and foodstuffs to bandits in the state.



Some of the areested suspects were also said to have successfully negotiated and delivered several sums as ransom from families to the kidnappers for a commission.



The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Muhammad Shehu, told newsmen on Saturday in Gusau that the suspects were arrested by the Police Tactical Squad in Gusau and Tsafe Local Government Areas.



Shehu said five of the suspects specialized in providing information, supplying military camouflage and ammunition to the bandits.



“Police Tactical Operatives of the command acted on intelligence information about some suspected activities of a suspect, Zainu Lawali.



He said Lawali, who claimed to be an ex-soldier, was arrested in possession of a locally fabricated revolver, military camouflage uniform, fake military I.D card, four cartridges and other dangerous weapons.



The PPRO said one of those arrested, Alhassan Lawali, had allegedly confessed to have supplied 14 new motorcycles to the bandits at the rate of N750,000 each.



Shehu added that the operatives while on surveillance patrol along Gusau-KotorKoshi-Mada axis, intercepted a notorious bandit, Umar Manaro, who was terrorizing people in Mada and Kotorkoki areas of the state.



“On spot search, one AK-49 and one Lar rifle and 174 round of live ammunition were recovered in his possession,” he added.



The PPRO said that the suspects would soon be charged to court. (NAN)

