Police arrest 8 cultists in Lagos

#TrackNigeria The Lagos Police Command has said that its Operation Crush Wednesday last week, arrested eight cult members and recovered arms

This is contained in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana issued Sunday.

According to him, “On 26th June, 2019 at about 8.00am Operatives of Operation Crush from Bariga Police Station arrested one Ifeoeoluwa Dodo ‘m’, 19 years old, a strong member of Aiye confraternity at Odo-Eran Street, Bariga. The suspect has been on the wanted list of the Police for the murder of one Ojo Taiwo in February, 2019 at Bariga. He escaped after leading eight other members of his cult to carry out the murder. Five members of his gang were initially arrested and charged to Court for murder.

“On the same date at about 5.30pm the Operatives arrested one Kunle Oyediran ‘m’ 24 years of Ifelodun Street Bariga with two other members of his gang. The cult members arrested are responsible for series of violent attacks and robberies in Bariga.

“Suspects will be charged to Court. On 27th June , 2019 at about 2.14pm Operatives of Operation Crush from Anti-cultism Unit, acting on a tipoff arrested one Peter Ejovwoke ‘m’ 26 years old of Ughelli North, Delta State at Ago Hausa Street Ajeromi, Ajegunle.

“Two Baretta Pistols with three rounds of live ammunition were recovered from him. On 28th June, 2019 at about 2.30pm the operatives also arrested one Azeez Ojora Ajayi aka Alaje ‘m’ 37 years old of Apapa. Two Baretta Pistols with four ammunition were recovered from him. Investigation is ongoing.”

Elkana added: “On 28th June, 2019 at about 6.30pm Operatives of Operation Crush received a credible Intelligence that members of Aiye and Eiye confraternities were regrouping to unleash mayhem on each other and unsuspecting members of the public at Ketu and it’s environs, SARS operatives attached to Ketu on Operation Crush swung into action and apprehended the following cult members: Olaiya Tosin ‘m’ and kazeem Adeyanju ‘m’. One locally made Gun, a battle axe, one arrow and charms were recovered from them.

“They confessed to be Leaders of Aiye and Eiye confraternities mobilizing their members for a clash of supremacy. Investigation is ongoing. 2. Three Suspects Arrested for Producing Fake and Adulterated Drinks in LagosOn 20th June, 2019 at about 12.00noon, based on information received about illegal production of alcoholic beverages at No. 5 Chapel street off Apongbon, Lagos Island, a team of operatives from the State Intelligence Bureau was deployed to the area on surveillance patrol.

“The operations led to the arrest of three suspects namely: Dare Shittu ‘m’ 27years old, Shittu Opeyemi Abdusalam ‘m’ 19 years old and Oyenuga Biola 29 years old. Large quantity of alcoholic beverages suspected to be adulterated were recovered. The beverages brands include, Hennessy Vsop, Hennessy Xo, Moet Chandon, Jack Daniel, Remy Martins, Red label and others. Also recovered from the illegal production mini factory are jerricans of substances suspected to be ethanol, cognac coloration, rubber cocks, top cocks, labels, stickers and other instruments used in the illegal business.

“The suspects confessed to the Commission of the crime. Police is on the trail of one Prince Fatai Shittu, who is still at large. Suspects were charged to Court and remanded in prison custody,” the statement further read.

