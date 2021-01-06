Police arrest 71 for violating COVID-19 safety protocols

The Police Command in Lagos State has arrested 71 suspects for allegedly violating COVID-19 safety protocols in Lekki and Surulere areas of the state by attending and partying in clubs.

This is contained in a statement signed on Tuesday by the command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

Adejobi said the clubs raided by the taskforce included Folix Club, Lekki and Bench Bar, Adeniran Ogunsanya, Surulere.

“The clubbers were arrested over the weekend in these areas for defying the COVID-19 protocols in the state,” he said.

The officer said that the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, had already instructed that deviant individuals who might want to violate the orders be brought to book.

Adejobi also said that 11 vehicles were impounded for violating the curfew from midnight to 4 a.m. while two vehicles were impounded for driving against the traffic.

“Odumosu has ordered for immediate trial of the suspects and necessary sanctions for the owners of the impounded vehicles.

“The police boss further directed that officers and men of the command must intensify efforts on total compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines and protocols as directed by the Presidential Taskforce and the Lagos State Government,” Adejobi said.(NAN)