Police arrest 7 suspects over murder of Traditional Ruler in Ebonyi

By Christian Ogbonna

The Police Command in Ebonyi, on Wednesday said it has arrested no fewer than seven suspects in connection with the murder of Mr Igboke Ewa, a Traditional Ruler of Omege Village, Umuezeokaoha, in Ezza North local government area of the state.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen in Abakaliki by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the deceased was murdered at his palace by suspected hoodlums on Feb. 27.

“Sequel to the attack and murder of the Traditional Ruler, a formal Complaint was made at the Divisional Police Headquarters, Achiagu, in the area by his son, Mr Igboke Samuel, “That his father, 76, of Umu-Ezekoha Community in Ezza North, was attacked and murdered in cold blood in his palace by hoodlums.

“A petition dated March 1, was also received by the Police on behalf of the family. Shortly, the complainant made useful statement to the Police. In the course of investigation, seven suspects out of 10 were apprehended.

The statement noted that the arrested suspects are Nnabuike Emmanuel ‘m’ 26yrs old aka Champaign, Chukwudi Aliewa ‘m’ 28yrs aka Ezza get Boys, Obinna Nwampepe ‘m’ 39yrs aka Nwampepe, Uchenna Eze ‘m’ 28yrs, Nwogha George ‘m’ 29yrs, Nnamdi Paul ‘m’ and Odo Kenneth ‘m’.

“During interrogation, three of the suspects made useful Confessional statement to the Police and mentioned some of their collaborators in the gruesome murder of the Monarch, who are currently at large.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Faleye Olaleye, has commended the efforts of Police operatives on the matter.

Olaleye assured the good People of Ebonyi State that the Command would continue in its statutory responsibilities of Protecting lives and property and also ensuring that criminal elements are denied the space to carry out their nefarious activities. (NAN)