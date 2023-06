Police arrest 7 suspected traffic robbers in Lagos

By Moses Omorogieva

The Police Command in Lagos State says it has arrested seven suspected traffic robbers, including an ex-convict released three days ago from Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

Hundeyin said that the ex-convict was picked along side others while allegedly carrying out the crime in Ijora-Apapa axis on Saturday at about 9.30 p.m.

“A well coordinated operations by the patrol teams of the Ijora Badia Police Division, led to the arrest of suspects at different locations on the Total Bridge, along Apapa, Ijora Badia areas.

“One of the suspects, simply identified as Kingsley, 43 years old, was released from Ikoyi Correctional Facility three days before his arrest. Other suspects are between ages 19 and 25. They were allegedly robbing motorists.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects are members of a syndicate who are in the habit of robbing motorists on Total Bridge, Ijora Badia. The police have been on their trail for sometimes,” he said.

The image maker said that the suspects will be arraigned in court after completion of investigation. (NAN)

