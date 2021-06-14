Police arrest 7 suspected cult members in Lagos

The Police Command in Lagos State has arrested seven suspected cult and recovered some dangerous weapons from them.

Adejobi, available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

Adejobi said operatives from Morogbo Division, arrested the suspects on Sunday after it got an information that some men suspected to be cult were meeting at a hotel in Morogbo.

He said the suspects were arrested with a locally pistol, two cartridges, one axe and assorted charms.

Adejobi said the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, had ordered that the case be transferred to the Command’ Special Squad, Ikeja, for investigation.

He said the command reiterated its commitment to tackle cultism and all sorts of crimes in the state.

The command calls on all residents to join hands with the police to improve on the already established security architecture of the state.

In another development, police operatives attached to Ipakodo Division, Ikorodu, on June 7 arrested one Kayode Adeyanju, 45, for defiling his 14-year-old daughter.

The spokesman said that the girl reported the case at Ipakodo Police Station on June 7.

Adejobi said the CP also ordered that the case be transferred to the Gender Unit of the Command for further investigation. (NAN)

