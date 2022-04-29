Police arrest 7 armed robbery suspects, recover arms in Lagos

The Police Command in Lagos State said its operatives have arrested seven armed robbery and murder suspects.

The spokesman for the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

He said that the suspects were arrested following a tip-off by members of the public.

According to him, operatives of the Ilemba Hausa Police Division carried out the arrest on April 22, at Mojirade Street, Shibiri area of the state.

He said that the suspects were also being investigated for the alleged murder of one Sgt. Edison Fulman attached to Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos, on April 14, 2022.

Hundeyin said that a silver-coloured Sienna bus with registration number LSR 509 HB, a locally made double barrel pistol and four live cartridges were recovered from the suspects.

“The prompt arrest of the suspects followed a tip-off from Lagos residents to the Divisional Police Officer of Ilemba Hausa Division, who led his men to the criminals’ hideout where seven members of the gang were arrested while others escaped.

“Items recovered in the Sienna bus include one locally made double barrel pistol, four live cartridges, one machete, one knife, two screwdrivers and 12 mobile phones.

“Other items include one access bank ATM card with the name Newton Newman, some substances suspected to be marijuana and one dead snail,” he said.

Hundeyin said the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, had directed that the suspects and exhibits be transferred to the Command Headquarters for further investigation and arrest of other members of the gang. (NAN)

