Police arrest 69 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers in Adamawa

The Police Command in Adamawa, has arrested 69 persons for alleged conspiracy, inciting communal clashes, kidnapping, armed robbery and culpable homicide.

Mr Olubenga Adeyanju, the Commissioner of police in the state, disclosed his during a news briefing in Yola on Monday.

He said that 25 out of the 69 suspects were members of local criminal gangs, Shila boys, who attacked innocent citizens and robbed them of their belongings.

“The exhibits recovered from them include, one rifle with seven rounds of live ammunitions, locally made revolver pistol with three rounds of live ammunitions and two cutlasses ,” he said.

Adeyanju said 19 of the suspects were arrested for criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide and kidnapping.

“The group confessed to have kidnapped Dodde Zumo and Ya’u Mohammadu all residents of Zumo/Maiha Local Government Area of the state.

“They collected N1 million as ransom in March 2020 before they were apprehended.

“We recovered three Ak 47 rifles, one den gun, one locally made pistol and two motorcycles,” he said.

He said investigations further led to the arrest of another syndicate that kidnapped one Sule Haro, Solomi Ishaya and killed one Pastor Ishaya in April 2020.

The CP said the remaining 25 suspects were arrested for inciting communal clashes, culpable homicide threat to life, impersonation and extortion.

He added that one of the suspects, Buba Mohammed, conspired and killed one Sgt. Amos Joseph, a police officer and went away with his Ak47 rifle.

“Police apprehended the suspect and recovered the Ak47 rifle,” he added.

The command presented an award of commendation to some hunters for their contribution in the fight against crime in the state (NAN)

