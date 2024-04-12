Police arrest 66 suspected cultists, 2 armed robbers in Plateau

The Police Command in Plateau have arrested 66 suspected members of Sara-Suka, a cult group operating within Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the State, Mr Steve Yabanet, disclosed this on Friday in Jos.

He said that the suspects were apprehended by his men at different locations during its special Eid-el-Fitr celebrations in the state.

Yabanet said that two suspected armed robbers were also arrested at Mavo community of Wase Local Government Area of the state.

The commissioner said that the people of Plateau have always expressed their reservations whenever they are privileged to observe and celebrate any of the notable Muslim festivals.

”This is as a result of the recurring attacks on law abiding Muslim faithful whenever such events are celebrated by members of the inglorious Sara-Suka, and other cult groups, street urchins and criminal elements.

”During my last press briefing, I made a promise to the good people of Plateau that this ugly trend will be arrested and will be a thing of the past.

”In other to achieve this, officers of the command were strategically deployed to all praying grounds, vulnerable locations and efficient motorised patrol put in place all over the state

”So, we have arrested 66 suspected members of this cults group and two suspected armed robbers in the state. ,”he said.

The commissioner called on residents of the state to support the police and other security agencies toward the safety of lives and property in the state.(NAN)

By Polycarp Auta