Police arrest 6 over murder of varsity student in Katsina

By Abbas Bamalli

The Police Command in Katsina State, has arrested six students of Federal University Dutsinma over the alleged murder of Abubakar Nasir-Barda, a 21-year-old 200 level student of the university.

ASP Aliyu Abubakar-Sadiq, the command’s public relations officer, disclosed this in a statement issued in Katsina on Saturday.

Abubakar-Sadiq dismissed insinuations that the deceased was killed over religious issues.

“On Sept. 28, 2023, a tragic incident occurred at Darawa quarters, Dutsinma Local Government Area, involving eight students of the Federal University Dutsinma.

“The incident was the result of a heated altercation between the students over a relationship with a fellow female student, which escalated tragically, leading to the death of one of the students involved,” he said.

According to him, the command has taken the matter very seriously and is currently conducting thorough investigation to determine the facts surrounding the incident.

He said that the command was working diligently to gather and analyse all available evidence regarding the incident.

“Including eyewitness testimonies, with the aim of establishing a comprehensive understanding of the events that transpired while upholding the principles of justice and fairness.”

The command spokesman said as the investigation progresses, updates would be shared with the public to ensure transparency.

Abubakar-Sadiq also said that the command would welcome anyone with relevant information about the incident.

He assured that all information received will be treated with utmost confidentiality.

“The Commissioner of Police in the state, Aliyu Abubakar-Musa called on the general public to remain calm.

“He also extended his deepest condolences to the family and friends affected by this tragedy and the management of the University.

“We convey our sympathies and support during this difficult time.”

Meanwhile, Malam Nasir Ibrahim-Barda, the father of the deceased, has urged the police to thoroughly investigate the incident.

The father of the deceased, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said anyone found culpable should be punished according to the law in order to prevent the recurrence of such incident. (NAN)

