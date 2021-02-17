Police arrest 6 over alleged killing of APC ward chairman in Benue

The police in Benue say they have arrested six suspects in connection with the killing of Mr Tersoo Ahu, an APC Ward Chairman in Gboko Local Government Area of the state.

The Spokesman, DSP Catherine Anene, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Makurdi that the Markurdi Zonal headquarters of the police would conduct further investigation into the killing.

Ahu was allegedly killed on Feb. 7 by persons, who claimed to be members of a faction of the party.