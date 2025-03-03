Police arrest 6 for vandalism, receipt of stolen items in Jigawa

The Police Command in Jigawa, has arrested six suspected vandals in the Kazaure Local Government Area of the state.

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

The Police Command in Jigawa, has arrested six suspected vandals in the Kazaure Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the arrest in a statement in Dutse on Monday.

Shiisu said that five of the suspects, aged between 28 and 53, were arrested for vandalism, while the sixth suspect, a 30-year-old, was apprehended for allegedly receiving stolen items.

He explained that two of the suspects were arrested on Feb. 26 after allegedly vandalising streetlight, armoured cable wires and individual conduit service wires in the Bandutsi area of the LGA.

He added that three more suspects were arrested on Feb. 28 after allegedly conspiring to vandalise approximately 2,000 meters of high-tension wire in the Faru and Daba villages of the same LGA.

According to him, during interrogation, the suspects identified Musa Yahaya, a 30-year-old from the Wajen Gabas area in Kazaure town, as an accomplice and the receiver of the stolen items.

The command’s spokesperson alleged that Yahaya was aware that the cable wires belonged to the government and were stolen items.

He added that the suspects, who had allegedly confessed to the crime, had since been charged to court.(NAN)