Police arrest 59 suspected armed robbers, drug dealers in Kano — PPRO 

October 30, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey



The Kano Police Command has announced the arrest of no fewer than 59 suspected armed robbers and drug dealers the just concluded ‘Eid-Maulud’ celebrations, according to the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa.


In a statement issued in Kano, Haruna-Kiyawa said 35 suspects arrested for armed robbery, the remaining 24 arrested for drug related offenses, adding that the suspects all residents of the Kano metropolitan area.


Haruna-Kiyawa further said that the suspects arrested the Eid-Maulud celebrations, popularly known as ”Takutaha period”, between Oct.19 and 27, 2021.


The PPRO further said that the police recovered various dangerous weapons and drug substances from the suspects, warning hoodlums and drug dealers to repent or face arrest and prosecution.


Meanwhile, he added that the suspects would be charged to court, upon completion of investigation.


The PPRO thanked people of the state for their continuous support and cooperation towards making the state safe.


He called on the people to continue to suspicious persons or activities to the nearest police station and desist from taking laws their hands, assuring that the police would continue to patrol and raid criminals’ and black spots to safety of lives and property.


Haruna-Kiyawa revealed that in case of emergency, the command could be contacted via: 08032419754, 08123821575, 08076091271, or log unto the “NPF Rescue Me” application available on Store. (NAN)

