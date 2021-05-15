Police arrest 5 suspected hoodlums over death of 2 in Osun

The Police Command on Friday, said has arrested five suspected hoodlums who allegedly attacked a residence in Ede and killied persons.

A statement by the State Police spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, said that about hoodlums at 5:30p.m. on Thursday, attacked the residence of one Wakili Olayiwola in Ede, Osun, shooting sporadically the house before setting a ablaze.

According to the statement, the hoodlums allegedly shot bullets the house of Wakili, set his ablaze and also made attempt to burn down his house before the police came to the rescue.

She said the police immediately swung action when received a distress call on the attack, but the hoodlums fled on sighting the police patrol team while five of them apprehended.

She said that the police later discovered that persons had been killed by the hoodlums during the attack.

“At about 5:30p.m on May 5, the police received a distress call of an ongoing attack in Ede and the Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, immediately mobilised detectives and tactical police team to the area.

“Hoodlums numbering about reported to have gone to the house of one Wakili Olayiwola, 42, of Arulogun Ede, where they rained bullets on his building and set his Toyota Corolla on fire.

“The hoodlums also attempted to burn down the house of victim, but fled the scene upon sighting the police team deployed by the commissioner of police.

“The hoodlums , however, chased towards Bode Area, Ede, where five of them arrested and some others escaped with bullet wounds.

“Police later found out that the hoodlums had already killed persons, one at Oke Bode Area, Ede and the other at Arulogun Area, Ede.

“One barrel gun, a Dane gun, eight expended cartridges, axes, cutlasses, charms and five motorcycles were recovered from the hoodlums.

“Investigation is however, ongoing on the matter and the CP has vowed that other hoodlums who escaped be caught and they face the wrath of the . (NAN)

