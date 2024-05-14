Police arrest 5 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers in Adamawa

The Police Command in Adamawa in collaboration with Hunters, have arrested five people allegedly linked with series of armed robbery and kidnapping in Numan Local Government Area of the state.

SP Suleiman Nguroje, the command’s spokesperson disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Yola.

Nguroje said that the suspects were arrested on May 10, following a timely response to distress calls to police when the Numan and Jalingo road in Adamawa and Taraba, was blocked by armed robbers.

“The immediate and timely response yielded a positive result as five out of seven of the suspects were arrested.

“The suspects are, Adamu Usman, 25, Sule Abba,20 , Abdullahi Muhammed, 20, Aliyu Abubakar,26, Isah Musa,25, all residents of Kedemure and Barikin Sajo of Demsa and Song Local Government Areas,“he said.

He said on May 9, at about 11:30 p.m. the suspects who armed themselves with offensive weapons, blocked the Numan/Jalingo road, robbed commuters of their belongings and kidnapped three from the passengers.

The spokesman said command`s response team gave a hot chase to the kidnappers, leading to their arrest, recovery of offensive weapons and successful rescue of the victims.

Nguroje said that the Commissioner of Police, Dankombo Morris commended SP Begina Umar, Divisionsl Police Officer in charge of Demsa, his men and the hunters for the feat.

He said the commissioner directed that the suspects be taken to the Crack Squad Unit of the command for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution. (NAN)

By Ibrahim Kado