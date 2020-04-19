Police arrest 5 over Naval officer’s death

The Zone 6 Headquarters of the Nigerian Police in Calabar has arrested the suspected killers of Naval Sub Lt. David Igbashal.

Igbashal was abducted on Feb. 22 while on his way from Calabar to Makurdi in Benue for his wedding arrangements.

The arrest is contained in a release signed by the Public Relations Officer of Zone 6, Calabar, DSP Nelson Okpabi on Sunday in Calabar.

He stated that the arrest was made on April 18 and was led by Supt. Emmanuel Ukwenya of the Zonal Anti-Corruption/X-Squad set up by Assistant Inspector General of Police, Mr Zaki Ahmed.

Okpabi said that the squad recovered the remains of the slained Sub Lt. at Omuogodu Akpu in Ngbo Local Government Area of Ebonyi, a warring Community with neighbouring Agila village in Benue.

“The team which acted on a credible information arrested five suspects in connection with the crime and they confessed to the commission of the heinous crime.

“They also took the detectives to the site where the murdered officer was buried.

“Meanwhile, investigation is in top gear and the suspects would be arraigned accordingly.

“The AIG in-charge of Zone 6 Headquarters Calabar, is using this opportunity to condole with the Nigerian Navy for the loss of the young officer; while calling on members of the public to obey government/NCDC directives and stay safe.

“He also assured them of adequate security in this trying times and urged them to report suspected person(s)/incidents to the police without hesitation,” Okpabi said. (NAN)