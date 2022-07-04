Police arrest 5 members of suspected syndicate of motorcycle thieves

By Sunday John

Police in Nasarawa State have arrested members of a syndicate of five suspected motorcycle thieves who pose as police officers.

Police spokesman in the state, DSP Ramhan Nansel, stated in Lafia on Monday that the syndicate members operated between AYA Junction in Abuja and Keffi in Nasarawa State.

“The suspects pose as police officers, hire commercial motorcycle riders to isolated locations and dispossess the riders of their motorcycles.

“The suspects confessed to have snatched more than 30 motorcycles using the technique; they produce fake receipts of purchase of the motorcycles and sell them off to unsuspecting patrons,’’ he stated.

Nansel added that the police recovered a Peugeot 406 car, two fake police warrant cards, two fake Police Community Relations Committee identification cards, one spray teargas and one pair of handcuffs from the suspects.

Other items recovered were one walkie-talkie, blank motorcycle receipts booklet and charms.

The spokesman assured that the suspects would be arraigned at the end of investigation. (NAN)

