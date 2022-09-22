Police arrest 5 for alleged robbery in Ota

By Ige Adekunle

The Police Command in Ogun says it has arrested five people, suspected to have robbed a firm in Ota in the Ado- Odo Ota Local Government Area of the state.

Police spokesperson SP Abimbola Oyeyemi said in a statement in Ota on Thursday that the suspects were apprehended on Monday.

Oyeyemi gave their names as Umar Haruna, Abbah Yahaya, Muritala Umar, Wale Fadeyi and Segun olofinmade.

He said the suspects were arrested following a distress call received by the police at the Sango-Ota Divisional Headquarters at about 12:30a.m. on Monday.

“They (suspected robbers) were about 10 in number, they came in a Mitsubishi Canter bus with registration number LSR 414 YF.

“They forcefully gained access into Balita Company and carted away motor engines being sold by the company,” Oyeyemi said.

The spokesman said that 10 motor engines were found in the vehicle used for the robbery.

He said that preliminary investigation showed that a former chief security officer of the firm masterminded the robbery.

He said that the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, had directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Departments for discreet investigation.

“A massive manhunt for the fleeing suspects and the former chief security officer has also been ordered,“ Oyeyemi said. (NAN)

