Tuesday, December 5, 2023
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectPolice arrest 4 suspects, recover gun in Kaduna
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsSociety News

Police arrest 4 suspects, recover gun in Kaduna

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
0
35

 The Police Command in Kaduna State, said it’s operatives have arrested four suspects with 50kg Indian hemp at Unguwar Mai Hayi in Makarfi.

According to the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansur Hassan, a gun was recovered from the suspected drug dealers when the operatives raided their base.

Hassan told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kaduna that the arrest followed actionable intelligence received from a good Samaritan in the community on Dec. 4.

“On getting the information, our operatives mobilised to the area where four suspects were arrested and one locally made gun recovered in the house,” he added.

Hassan however said the police were on the trail of the principal suspect.

The command spokesman the four suspects would be prosecuted upon completion of ongoing investigation.By Mohammed Tijjani (NAN)

Previous article
Alia inaugurates caretaker committees for Benue LGs
Next article
Expert urges CBN to ease BVN registration
Favour Lashem
Favour Lashemhttps://newsdiaryonline.com/
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.