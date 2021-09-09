Police arrest 4 suspected robbers in Kogi

The police command in Kagi, has arrested four suspected armed robbers, terrorising residents of Bassa Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

DSP William Aya, the command spokesman, said this in a statement in Lokoja on Thursday.

Aya said that the suspects were arrested based on intelligence report at a compound in new Jerusalem Oguma in Bassa LGA.

“Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force attached to Bassa Division led by the Divisional Police Officer promptly swung into action, stormed the compound and arrested the suspects.

“The suspected kidnappers/armed robbers have been terrorising residents of the LGA and its environs for long,” he said.

Aya named the suspects as Guda Dangana, Dogo Chure, Dekina Zhiya and Samson Nyiza adding that a locally made pistol, one 7.62mm ammunition, one cartridge, one G3 ammunition and two human skulls were recovered from them.

He said that the suspects would be arraigned in court after investigation. (NAN)

