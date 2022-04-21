Police arrest 4 suspected rapists in Kebbi State

The police command in Kebbi State has arrested four persons for allegedly raping and causing harm to minors in the state.



The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Nafi’u Abubakar, said this when he briefed newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

He said that one of the suspects -Isah Wakili, forcefully had canal knowledge of a 14-year-old girl in his matrimonial home.



“Wakil, a 25-year-old man of Tsohuwar Guguwa Village, Ngaski Local Government Area (LGA) of the state on Dec. 21, 2021, at about 11: a.m, forcefully had sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl of the same address inside his matrimonial room.

“The suspect committed the act when the 14-year-old girl was sent to his house by her parents to collect a container.

“On receipt of the report, a team of policemen swiftly rushed to the scene and arrested the suspect.



“The suspect has been charged to court for prosecution,” he said.

Abubakar also said that one Ibrahim Musa of Gwandu town, was also arrested for having canal knowledge of a 10-year-old girl.

“On March 7, at about 9:p.m, one Ibrahim Musa, 39 of Gwandu town, forcefully had canal knowledge of a 10-year-old girl of the same address, inside her brother’s room.



“The suspect committed the offence when the girl entered to give food to her brother, who was not around.

“The suspect has been arrested and charged to court for prosecution,” he said.

The PPRO said that the police also arrested two suspected rapists who lured a 12-year-old girl into a tent and raped her.



“On March 24, at about 10: a.m, suspected rapists, Nura Bello, ’30’ and Abdullahi Garba , ’25’ conspired and lured a 12-year-old girl of the same address into a tent on their pepper farm and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her.

“On receipt of the information, policemen were mobilised and they succeeded in arresting the suspects.

“They have been charged to court for prosecution,” he said.

He advised residents of the state to be vigilant and avail the police and other security agencies with timely information that would assist in crime prevention. (NAN)

