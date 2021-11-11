Police arrest 4 suspected fraudsters, recover N3.8m in Niger State

November 11, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



in Niger State have arrested four fraudsters at Tunga in the Chanchaga Local Government Area of the state.

Commissioner of in the state, Mr Monday Kuryas, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Thursday that the arrest was made on Nov. 1.

He said operatives attached the X- Squad of the command stormed the Tunga Market area on the day in question and arrested the suspects.

Kuryas said the suspects specialised in defrauding unsuspecting of the public by assuring them of 30 cent return on investment of any amount of money within four days.

“The group claimed be working for one Ikechukwu Williams who is presently at large. They have defrauded some people of more than N20 million.

“There are about 60 victims who claimed have invested amounts ranging from N100,000 N500,000.

“We have so far recovered about 3.8 million, while efforts are on-going arrest the said Williams,’’ the commissioner said.

He said that the suspects would be prosecuted as soon as investigations were concluded.

The commissioner also called on of the public stop being gullible and to any form of illegal investment veiled in unreasonable returns. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , ,