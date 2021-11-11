Police arrest 4 suspected fraudsters, recover N3.8m in Niger State

Police in Niger State have arrested four fraudsters at Tunga in the Chanchaga Local Government Area of the state.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Monday Kuryas, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Thursday that the arrest was made on Nov. 1.

He said operatives attached to the X- Squad of the police command stormed the Tunga Market area on the day in question and arrested the suspects.

Kuryas said the suspects specialised in defrauding unsuspecting members of the public by assuring them of 30 per cent return on investment of any amount of money within four days.

“The group claimed to be working for one Ikechukwu Williams who is presently at large. They have defrauded some people of more than N20 million.

“There are about 60 victims who claimed to have invested amounts ranging from N100,000 to N500,000.

“We have so far recovered about N3.8 million, while efforts are on-going to arrest the said Williams,’’ the police commissioner said.

He said that the suspects would be prosecuted as soon as investigations were concluded.

The commissioner also called on members of the public to stop being gullible and to shun any form of illegal investment veiled in unreasonable returns. (NAN)

