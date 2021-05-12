Police arrest 4 suspected cattle rustlers with 208 animals

The Katsina State Police Command says it has arrested four suspected cattle rustlers 208 animals.


This is contained in a issued by the command’s Public Officer, SP Gambo Isah, on Tuesday in Katsina.


He named the as Isiya Halliru, Nasiru Bature, Bello Hamza and Hassan Iliyasu.


“On May 10, 2021, about 11:00hrs, based on credible intelligence, the command succeeded in smashing a notorious syndicate bandits terrorizing Kankara and its environs.


“They were arrested 170 cows and 38 sheep suspected to be rustled animals,” he said.


Isah said that investigations, the confessed that the animals belonged to their masters living in the dreaded Rugu forest.


The police spokesman further said that the owners failed to show up and claim ownership the animals.


He noted that the animals have already been handed over to the State’s Standing Committee for further necessary action while investigations were going on. ()

