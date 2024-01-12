Police arrest 4 suspected armed robbers

The Police Command in Lagos State says it has arrested four suspected armed robbers terrorising Ikorodu and its environs.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued on Friday.

Hundeyin said that the suspects were arrested by the CP’s Tactical Squad on Thursday at about 1.00 a.m. through credible information. Hundeyin said that the suspects, who also belong to Eiye Confraternity, were arrested at Ginti area of Elepe in Ikorodu.

“The following exhibits were recovered from them: three English double barrel guns, one pump action gun, one reining model 700 riffle, one locally- made pistol and 69 RDS of AK-47 live ammunition“Others are 68 RDS of live cartridges, five RDS of 7.62 live ammunition, one Beretta pistol magazine, four battle axes, three daggers, five cutlasses, one digger, one police camouflage.“Also one face mask, one Lexus 300 SUV, one Volvo wagon XC-70, one POS machine were recovered ” he said.Hundeyin said that investigation into their operations had begun. (NAN)

