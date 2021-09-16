Police arrest 4 robbery/cult suspects, reject N500,000 bribe in Lagos

The Police in Lagos State, said they have arrested four suspected armed robbers and cultists, rejecting a N500,000 bribe offered by the suspects to secure their freedom.

The police spokesman in Lagos, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, confirmed the arrest on Thursday in a statement.

Ajisebutu said that an Anti-crime patrol team from Area ‘J’ Command, Elemoro, carried out the arrest during a routine stop and search operation on Sept. 4, at about 12.30 a.m.

He said that one of the suspects simply identified as Timothy, 23 years old, a resident of No. 9, Baale street, Majek, Ajah, was arrested at General Paint Garden area, Lekki in Lagos.

Ajisebutu said one locally-made double barrel gun and two live cartridges, including an expended cartridge concealed in a bag were recovered from the suspect.

The spokesman said another suspect, who claimed to be a cultist with the Aye Confraternity, simply identified as Toheed, 22 years old, was arrested with a live cartridge at the General Paint ghetto area, Ajah at about 12.45 a.m. on Sept. 4.

The image maker further said that two more suspects were arrested for allegedly offering N500,000 bribe to the police to secure the release of the two suspects earlier arrested.

“While one 34-year-old Sunday, resident of 66, Henry Smith Close, Abidjan GRA, Ajah, offered N400,000 cash to secure the release of the first suspect (Timothy), one Akeem, 43 years old, offered the sum of N100, 000 cash to secure the second suspect (Toheed).

“Determined to ensure justice through thorough investigation, the uncompromising police officers in charge of the case rejected the bribe,” he said.

Ajisebutu said the Commissioner of police in Lagos, CP Hakeem Odumosu commended the professionalism and uncompromising act of the police officers, admonishing other officers to emulate the incorruptible ones.

“The CP has, however, directed that the case be transferred to the command’s Tactical Team for further investigations and prosecution,” he said. (NAN)

