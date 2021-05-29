Police in Kogi have arrested four suspects for illegal possession of arms and ammunition.

A statement issued in Lokoja on Saturday by the Police Command in the state, said that the suspects were arrested by operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder 11 and Iyara Divisional police station.

The statement signed by the command’s Spokesman, DSP William Aya, said that the suspects were arrested at about 5 p.m. on May 28 during a stop-and-search operation on Iyamoye/Kabba road.

” The suspects were intercepted on two motorcycles. During interrogation, they could not give satisfactory account of themselves,” Aya said.

He gave the names of the suspects as Yahaya Yakubu, 53, Ojo Dada, 20, Mohammed Okehi, 31, and Saliu Jimoh, 45.

He listed items recovered from them to include one locally made pistol with two live cartridges, one red colour Bajaj motorcycle with registration number Ondo QC 778 and one red colour TVS with registration number Ondo AKR 181 WK ,respectively.

The spokesman said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation was concluded. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

