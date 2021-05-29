Police arrest 4 over illegal possession of pistol, ammunition

May 29, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Security 0



Police in Kogi have arrested four for possession of arms and ammunition.

A statement issued in Lokoja on Saturday by the Police Command in the state, said that the were arrested by operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder 11 and Iyara Divisional police station.

The statement signed by the command’s , DSP William Aya, said that the  were arrested at about 5 p.m. on 28 during a stop-and-search operation on Iyamoye/Kabba road.

” The suspects were intercepted on two . During interrogation, they could not give satisfactory of themselves,” Aya said.

He gave the names of the suspects as Yahaya Yakubu, 53, Ojo Dada, 20, Mohammed Okehi, 31, and Saliu Jimoh, 45.

He listed items recovered from them to locally made pistol with two live cartridges, red colour Bajaj motorcycle with registration number Ondo QC 778 and red colour TVS with registration number Ondo AKR 181 WK ,respectively.

The said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation was concluded. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,