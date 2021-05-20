Police arrest 4 kidnappers, rescue 2 victims in Plateau

Mr Gabriel Ubah, the Police Public Relations Officer in Plateau, the has arrested four kidnappers and rescued two victims from them.

In an interview by telephone on Thursday in Mangu Government Area of the state, Ubah said the was also making efforts to rescue the remaining two victims from the kidnappers.

He recalled that the kidnappers had unleashed  terror on Gaya Layout near Chichim Quarters in Mangu town around 8.30 p.m. on  May 19.

the police and members of vigilante accosted them and arrested four of them, while others escaped with four victims.

Recovered at scene of the incident 13 empty shells of bullets used during the shoot out with security .

Mr Lawrence Danat, the Executive Chairman of Mangu Government, condemned the action of the kidnappers and called security to swing into action and rescue the remaining victims.

He commended the security in the council, especially the police and vigilante for arresting the kidnappers.(NAN)

