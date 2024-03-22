Police arrest 4 for allegedly faking kidnap, demanding N5m ransom

The police in Lagos State have arrested three women and a man for allegedly faking kidnap of one of them and demanding five million Naira ransom.

Police spokesman in the state, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

He said that the suspects were aged 25, 23, 24 and 24.

Hundeyin said that the suspects faked the kidnap of one of them on March 19.

“On March 19, the resident of Akure travelled to Lagos and was reportedly kidnapped in Lagos,” he said.

The spokesman said that the suspect’s family in Akure later received a video showing the lady and one other tied, gagged and groaning, with blood droplets around them.

Hundeyin added that the ‘kidnappers’ demanded the sum of five million Naira for the release of their ‘victim’.

The spokesman said that the command swung into action after receiving the complaint.

He said that detectives of the command began a discreet investigation into the matter.

He said that the detectives located a hideout where the ‘victim’ and another lady in the video, as well as two other people were found living freely together.

He said that further investigation revealed that another lady, who was a professional make-up artist, was hired to make the video to look real.

According to him, the four suspects have made confessional statements and will be arraigned at the conclusion of investigation.

He said that Lagos State Commissioner of Police Adegoke Fayoade urged the state residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities round them to the nearest security agency. (NAN)

By Deborah Akpede