Police arrest 39 suspected cultists, recover firearms in Lagos

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

#TrackNigeria: The Lagos state Police Command say it arrested 39 suspected cultists in its Operation Crush.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana Sunday.

“On 13th June, 2019 at about 6.50pm, acting on credible Intelligence, Operation Crush teams attached to Bariga Police Station, led by the Divisional Police Officer raided a cultists hideouts at Bariga.

“The operations which lasted for exactly 3hours, 10minutes, succeeded in apprehending one Danjuma Bala ‘m’, a notorious cultist and eighteen other members of his gang within ages 20 and 45.

“In a follow up operations on 15th June, 2019 from 5.30pm to 10.11pm twelve additional suspects were arrested. They are within ages 23 and 32. On 12th June, 2019 at about 3.00am, Operatives of Operation Crush from the Anti Cultism Unit, led by the OC Anti Cultism, CSP Frank Nelson stormed cultists hideouts at Oshodi where one Ayuba Balogun ‘m’ 28 years old, a cult leader and three members of his gang were arrested. Two automatic Guns were recovered from them.

“Investigation led the team to Mangoro area, Dopemu, Agege at about 7.00am, where one Segun Moyo ‘m’ 34 years old and one other member of their gang were arrested. One JOJEFF Pump Action Gun was recovered.On 10th June, 2019 at about 7.00pm, acting on credible Intelligence, Operation Crush from Marogbo Police Station, led by the Divisional Police Officer arrested two cult leaders namely, Enahoro Ifon ‘m’ and Sunday Oti ‘m’, in their hideout along Badagry Expressway. Four locally made Pistols were recovered from them.

“The suspects confessed to belong to ‘Eiye’ and ‘Aiye’ confraternities. Suspects will be charged to Court2. A Traffic Robbery Suspect Arrested with Toy gun On 11th June, 2019 at about 5.30pm, Surveillance Patrol Team deployed to Aratumi/Ishasi Iba Bridge, arrested one John Nwosu ‘m’, 25 year old, who attempted robbing some unsuspecting members of the public.

“One toy gun was recovered from him. Investigation is ongoing. In a related development, on 11th June, 2019 at about 10.20pm, Ijora Badia Police Station received a distress call that some hoodlums were operating at Dele hotel, along railway line. Anti Robbery Patrol teams were deployed to the scene. Two suspects namely Rilwan Usman ‘m’, 25 years old, of No.46, Tapa Bello Street Orile Iganmu and Abdulrahman Isiaka ‘m’, 20 years old of No.34, Iganmu Road, Ijora were arrested. One locally made Pistol was recovered from them.

“Investigation is ongoing, suspects will be charged to Court. 3. Police Rescued Two Persons from Boat Mishap and Still Searching for one other On 15th June, 2019 at about 12.00noon, a speed Boat with inscription ‘OMOMUMMY MARINE’ mounted with 70HP Yamaha engine, operated by one Muri Jimoh ‘m’, with two passengers on board, capsized at Ibasa waterfront due to heavy wave, while conveying roofing materials from Ijegun to Ibasa.

“Consequently, the victims overboarded and got drowned. However, two of the victims were rescued alive by a team of Marine Policemen patrolling the waterways. While, one Rasaki ‘m’ 32years old is still missing. Meanwhile, search and rescue operation is ongoing. 4. Police Arrested a 28 years old Man for Raping and Defiling an Eight year Old Girl On 15th June, 2019 at about 5.00pm, Bariga Police Station received a complaint from a woman (Name withheld) that her eight years old daughter (Name withheld) was raped by their neighbour one Anudumoapo Aiodun.

“A team of detectives from the Family Support Unit promptly arrested the suspect. The victim was taken to General Hospital for medical treatment and forensic examination. Investigation is ongoing, the suspect will be charged to Court.5. Police on the trail of murder suspects.

“On 15th June, 2019 at about 8.45am, Okoko Police Station received an information that a sack suspected to contain human corpse was sighted along Martins Street Igbo Elerin. Homicide detectives visited the scene.

“The sack with blood stains contained the remains of a Male victim of about 40years old. The severed body parts found includes, head, left hand, back side lap was slashed off and taken away. The corpse was removed and deposited at the mortuary for autopsy,” the statement read.

The Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu has ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department to take over the investigation in order the unravel the circumstances surrounding the gruesome murder and apprehend those behind the heinous crime.

He called on members of the Public with useful information about the incident to contact the Police.

In a similar vein, “On 12th June, 2019 at about 10.30am, Police received a distress call that cooking gas exploded in a building at Ademola Adefiye area, Ajelogo, Mile-12. That the incident occurred when one Chinedu ‘m’ was cooking.

“Consequently, the building was gutted by fire. A combined effort of the Police, Firefighters and emergency agencies successfully put off the fire and rescued fifteen persons from the building with various degree of injuries. The victims were rushed to Gbagada General Hospital and are now in stable conditions.

“Investigation is in progress to ascertain the remote and immediate causes of the incident, as well as the value of the properties destroyed,” the PPRO further stated.





