Police arrest 37 suspects over alleged banditry in Sokoto

The Police command in Sokoto State, says it has arrested no fewer than 37 suspects over alleged banditry in some parts of the state.

Addressing a press conference in Sokoto on Monday, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Operations, Ahmed Zaki, said the arrests were made between Jan. 20 and Jan. 29.

“Between Jan. 20 to Jan. 29, the Operation Sahara Storm of the Nigeria Police identified and raided the bandits’ camps in Illela, Rabah, Isa and Goronyo Local Government Areas of Sokoto State.

“During the operations, the police arrested no fewer than 37 suspects at different locations and several exhibits were recovered.

“All the suspects were linked to the notorious gang leader, Turji, and they have all confessed to their complicity in the crime of banditry.

“However, investigation into their cases is still in progress and the suspects will be charge to court as soon as the investigation is completed,” he said.

The DIG named some of the suspects as Musa Kamarawa, Abubakar Hashimu, Bammi Kiruwa, Zayyanu Abdullahi, Hardo Yunusa and Samuel Chinedu, among others. (NAN)

