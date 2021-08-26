Police arrest 352 suspects in Bauchi 

The Police Command in Bauchi State, says it has arrested 352 suspects for various offences in the past six months in the state.

Mr Abiodun Alabi, Commissioner of Police, stated this in a statement signed by the Spokesman of the Command, SP Ahmed Wakil, on Thursday in Bauchi.

Alabi said the command recorded 221 cases and arrested 352 suspects between March 8 to date at different times and locations across the state within the period under review.

The CP said the suspects were arrested for various offences ranging from kidnapping, banditry, rustling, thuggery, rape, violent crimes among others.

“The location of Lame Burra forest in Ningi Local Government Area; Balmo forest in Ganjuwa LGA; Yuda, Mundu, Panshanu and Megemu forests in Toro LGA and Yankari Games Reserve in Alkaleri LGA provide cover for criminal elements who perpetrate heinous crimes,” he said

He said the Command adopted proactive measures through robust synergy with state government; security agencies, vigilante groups, religious and community leaders, youth groups and other stakeholders to ensure peace and security in the state.

“The Command recorded 42 robbery cases and arrested 115 suspects; 18 cases of kidnapping and 29 suspects arrested, 59 cases of rape and 69 suspects arrested with 35 cases of culpable homicide and 66 suspects arrested.

“The command also recorded seven cases of attempt to commit homicide and five suspects arrested, 35 cases of theft and 49 suspects arrested while 25 cases of other offences and 19 suspects arrested,” he said.

The Command, he said, also rescued 15 kidnapped victims, mopped up 88 firearms and 6,460 ammunitions from unlicensed individuals in the state.

According to him, the Command is intensifying visibility policing, community partnership and constant raids of black spots as part of crime preventive measures.

“Regular foot and vehicular patrols, surveillance on buildings and vulnerable areas, stop and search, and intelligence led policing through partnership with sister agencies in order to nip in the bud all form of crimes and criminality.”

Alabi reiterated the commitment of the police to protect lives and property in the state, adding that: “We will not relent on our Oars and continue to put in measures to weed out unscrupulous elements towards a crime-free state.” (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...